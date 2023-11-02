Beanbags and a birthday: Zeeland mom rehabilitating after car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a physical therapy room stocked with children's toys and fitness equipment, Kate Klamer whacked a birthday balloon into the air, playing a game of keep alive with her daughter, Adelyn.

"We're so happy to be here," said Kate. "It's been hard for us to be separate."

For the past week, the mother of five had been doing three hours of daily physical therapy at Mary Free Bed, rehabilitating from a deadly, October car crash in Atlanta. That early Sunday morning on I-75, a wrong-way driver collided head-on with the family — their GMG Yukon en route to a sunny, Florida vacation.

By God's grace, according to the family, the Klamers survived.

Dave Klamer

"God was really with us," said Dave Klamer, Kate's husband. "He had wrapped his arms around us."

The crash landed all seven in Atlanta hospitals, but six were discharged within a few days, leaving Kate to deal with a "shattered" vertebrae in her neck, broken ribs, an ear laceration, and a hematoma in her left leg.

"A lot of things we take for granted, she has to relearn," said Dr. Ralph Wang, a physician at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

Before Kate could begin treatment at the Grand Rapids facility, though, she had to find a way home.

"That was really frustrating," Kate said. "Being so far away from home and far away from family."

Due to her physical condition, a 12-hour car trip was not an option and a commercial flight would have been cramped.

Then, a "God thing" happened.

Back home in Zeeland, nonprofit Wings of Flight swooped in, flying Kate and Dave back to West Michigan where their children—who rode home days earlier—were waiting for their arrival.

"It was slick," Kate said.

Dave Klamer

Now, eighteen days since the crash, she must learn to live with a neck brace for the next three months, improving her strength and balance.

"I always say with rehab, the patient is half the battle," Dr. Wang said. "Their motivation and cooperation really does determine a lot of the outcome."

In between walks with a cane down hospital hallways and games of beanbag toss to exercise still-bruised muscles, Kate celebrated a birthday and participated in a trunk-or-treat put on by Mary Free Bed.

Dave Klamer

"It's been really fun to be able to share those moments with them again," Kate said.

When she returns home potentially next week, she'll continue to find a community of support through a Meal Train program, a GoFundMe, and prayers from her church.

FOX 17

"Whether He's got a bigger story to tell through our story. Who knows?" Kate said, referencing her faith. "We're willing to be used by him."

"I don't think we'll ever know why it happened." Dave said. "But that we made it through is... we're just so thankful."

