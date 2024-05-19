'Beachy' keen: My Michigan Beach shares 2024 Beachy Award winners, sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday marks the start of National Travel and Tourism Week, and with summer quickly approaching, there's no better time to plan a getaway to one of Michigan's numerous beaches. But with so many to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down your options.

That's where My Michigan Beach comes in. Founder and Chief Beach Officer Jill Halpin joined FOX 17 to share the travel site's picks for its 2024 Beachy Awards, showcasing must-visit beaches from across the state. Here are the winners:



Empire Village Beach



Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor



McCarty’s Cove in Marquette



Oscoda Beach Park



Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin

According to Halpin, the winners were chosen based on a variety of criteria like location, ADA accessibility, dog-friendliness and water safety. You can read more about this year's winners on My Michigan Beach's website.

Plus, while you're there, you can enter My Michigan Beach's Beachy Awards Sweepstakes for the chance to win a stay at the Hampton Inn Waterfront Hotel in Marquette. It's mere minutes away from McCarty's Cove, one of the winners of this year's Beachy Awards.

The sweepstakes runs until May 26 and you'll need to be over 21 to enter.

