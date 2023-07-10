BBB warns of retail scams targeting people in West Michigan

(WXMI) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging consumers to be wary of shopping scams as retailers prepare to host major online sales.

We’re told many West Michiganders have fallen victim, especially when it comes to scams posted in ads on social media.

The BBB says more than $62,000 in losses were reported in the area so far this year.

“Scammers will pose as well-known retailers, tricking shoppers into shopping on a fake website, instead of the real one,” says BBB Serving West Michigan President & CEO Lisa Frohnapfel. “Consumers should avoid clicking on any links sent by email, text or on social media, and make sure they are on the right website before giving out payment information or passwords.”

Protect yourself from scams by doing the following:



Shop on websites you know and trust.

Beware of social media advertisements for deals that sound too good to be true.

Don’t click on links sent to you in emails, texts or advertisements. Visit websites by searching for them in your browser instead.

Ensure the website you’re using is secure, indicated by “https” in the URL. Watch out for websites with extra characters listed before “.com.”

Keep an eye out for typos and grammatical errors. Messages containing these errors are likely fraudulent.

Shop with a credit card. It is much easier to dispute charges with credit cards than debit cards.

Visit the BBB’s website for more safety tips. File a report if you believe you were scammed.

READ MORE: New summer scam targets Amazon Prime and Apple accounts

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube