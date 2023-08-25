BBB warns of potential scams amid storm cleanup

(WXMI) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning West Michiganders of potential scams in the wake of Thursday night’s tornado.

Scammers may take advantage of people who are seeking help after strong winds damaged homes and uprooted trees.

“Scammers often canvas neighborhoods after severe weather to offer damage repair with high-pressure sales tactics and too-good-to-be-true prices,” says BBB Serving Western Michigan President & CEO Lisa Frohnapfel. “Many times, these scammers take the money and disappear before the work is finished, or fail to provide the services promised.”

The BBB recommends the following tips before hiring a contractor:



Connect with your insurance provider and go over the details of your policy’s coverage. Save receipts for costs that your policy may cover (including food, temporary housing, etc.).

Research the contractor before hiring them. Ensure they have local contact information.

Make sure the contractor is licensed. Visit LARA’s website or connect with the Residential Builders’ Section by calling 517-241-9309.

Don’t give in to aggressive sales tactics. A legitimate contractor will not force you to make decisions on the spot.

Ask for bids from at least three contractors. Request references for similar projects of other clients.

Ask for a written contract and ensure verbal promises are reflected in the language. Look for price, project details and start/end dates. Make sure you receive a signed copy.

Do not pay the full amount until after the project is finished. You should only have to make a down payment to cover the cost of building materials. Pay with credit cards, never cash.

Visit the BBB’s website to find a trusted contractor in your area.

Report suspected scams here.

