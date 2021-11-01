Battle Creek police investigating early morning shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police say a man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department says officers were coming from the Washington Heights neighborhood when they heard several gunshots around 4:17 a.m. Monday.

Officers say they saw a man walking down the street in that area. According to police, the man was uncooperative so they detained him. That’s when they discovered he had a handgun and two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police say he is still not cooperating with them.

Officers found shell casings around the W. Manchester Street and Jordan Street area, which they believe to be the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (269) 966-3322 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.