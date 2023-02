BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Firefighters say they put out a house fire Friday afternoon.

The Battle Creek Fire Department tells FOX 17 firefighters responded to the home on North Washington Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No one was injured.

Firefighters say a log from a fireplace inside the home fell on the floor, causing the fire. The fire was determined to be an accident