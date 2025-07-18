Bat tests positive for rabies in Ottawa County; 17th case in Michigan this year

HOLLAND, MI — A bat found in Ottawa County has tested positive for rabies. It's first case of rabies in an animal in the county this year.

The county did not say exactly where the bat was found.

In 2024, there were three reported cases of rabies in animals in Ottawa County. As of July 17, 2025, there have been 16 reported cases of animals with rabies in the state of Michigan.

As bats are more active this time of year (May-September), the Ottawa County Department of Public Health shared steps to protect families and animals from rabies.

It said the only way to know if a bat has rabies is through laboratory testing, so it is important to collect the bat for testing. People who are exposed to a potentially rabid animal should receive treatment after contact. Treatment is not necessary if the animal tests negative for rabies.

People and pets are usually exposed to rabies when they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal. Of particular concern are exposures that occur when a bat is found in a room with people who have been asleep. Also concerning is when a bat is found with an unattended child or adult who cannot communicate clearly and who cannot be sure of their contact with the bat.

The health department warned people to never touch or handle bats and other wild animals. They can carry rabies without looking sick. If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, seek immediate medical attention.

The county says asks that if you find a bat in your home, do not release or get rid of it. Safely confine or collect the bat if possible and contact OCDPH at 616-396-5266 to determine if it should be tested for rabies.

If collection isn't possible, contact a pest control company for assistance. Pets should be vaccinated against rabies. If your animal is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, or if you believe they have had contact with wildlife when you weren't watching, contact your veterinarian immediately. Even if your pet is currently vaccinated against rabies, additional actions may need to be taken to prevent them from becoming infected. If possible, safely confine or capture the wild animal without touching it directly and contact your local animal control officer or veterinarian, as the animal may need to be tested for rabies.

