Bat found at Portage park tests positive for rabies

PORTAGE, Mich. — A bat found at Ramona Park in Portage has tested positive for rabies, according to Kalamazoo County health officials.

The animal was spotted on the ground Saturday at the park. The person who found the bat placed a container over it and called animal control.

After testing, the county's communicable disease team was notified Tuesday that the bat was positive for rabies.

"Direct contact with any bat should be avoided," Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford said in a press release. “Anyone who may have been in contact with a bat at Ramona Park recently should notify our office so we can discuss the next steps.”

The rabies virus can infect any mammal, but it's common in bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes.

Humans can become infected after being bitten by an infected animal or coming in contact with its saliva.

The virus is nearly always fatal to humans after symptoms appear.

You can learn more about rabies on the CDC's website.

If you think a bat or animal may be infected with rabies, call Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement at 269-383-8775. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, call the Communicable Disease team at 269-373-5044.

