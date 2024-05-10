Workshop, home fire pulls in dozens of firefighters

CASTLETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The shell of a home near Thornapple Lake stands destroyed, the nearby workshop in ashes Friday morning.

The first calls came in around 4:30 a.m.— sending Nashville and several other departments fire to the property on Cogswell Rd just before it curves into Charlton Dr.

Neighbors tell us they're hoping the homeowner is away as smoke envelops crews dousing flames and searching what's left.

The remote location means— even with the lake so close— crews have to rely on neighboring fire houses for tankers of water and other resources.

FOX 17 is working on confirming more information and will update this developing situation here, on air, and in the FOX 17 App.