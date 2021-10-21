Watch
Woman suffers critical injuries after truck strikes tree in Barry Co.

Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 21, 2021
ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Barry County Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Guernsey Lake Road and S Norris Road in Orangeville Twp.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Silverado was heading south on Guernsey Lake Road when it went off the road and struck a tree.

A 32-year-old female passenger from Nashville suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver, a 32-year-old male from Delton was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

