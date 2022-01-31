Woman arrested for OWI after going over a guard rail

PRAIRIEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An officer from Prairieview Township Police Department found a woman yelling for help near a damaged guard rail on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 12:45 a.m.

The woman was driving northbound on Parker Road close to Oak Drive before leaving the roadway on the right side of the road, crashing into a wire for a telephone pole.

An investigation further revealed the car continued across Oak Drive before crashing into a guard rail and going over the top of it.

Authorities arrested the woman for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) after she was taken to Pennock Hospital and confirmed to have no serious injuries.

The woman is currently lodged at Barry County Jail.