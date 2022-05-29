VIDEO: Surprise reunion at Thornapple Kellogg High School graduation

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — A Thornapple Kellogg High School 2022 graduate received a special surprise for her graduation and birthday on Thursday night. A video of the surprise was released on the Thornapple Kellogg school district’s YouTube channel.

According to the video’s description, McKenzy Hogan’s birthday and graduation ceremony fell on the same day. During the ceremony, Hogan stood in front of the class with two other students as their fellow graduates sang “Happy Birthday”.

Once the song was over, Principal Tony Petersen came up to her and said that there was a special surprise for her birthday. He pointed to the side of the gym to Hogan’s sister Abigail Bremer. Hogan then ran towards her and embraced her sister with a hug as the graduation’s audience applauded for the special reunion. Hogan didn’t think that her sister was going to be able to attend her graduation. At the end of the video, Bremer retrieved and gave her sister her graduation cap, which had fallen off as she raced towards her.

The video of the reunion can be watched below:

