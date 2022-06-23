Vehicle crash in Baltimore Township kills one

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred between two vehicles on Wednesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Charlton Park Road and Lawrence Road in Baltimore Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 5:28 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that a Ford F550 that was traveling westbound and ran a stop sign. The vehicle then collided with a Buick Lacrosse that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as a 88-year-old man from Hastings. Although lifesaving efforts were performed, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford F550 has been identified as a 38-year-old man from Galesburg. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

