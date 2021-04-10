Thornapple Kellogg Asst. Principal Kevin Remenap dies

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap has died, Thornapple Kellog Schools confirmed to FOX 17 this evening.

Kevin died during his return trip while on vacation after he “unexpectedly became ill,” according to Administrative Assistant Erica Dudik.

“We do not have further information at this time,” Dudik wrote in an email to parents. “All we can share is the sad news of his passing.”

Dudik went on to say that counselors will be available on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Thornapple Kellogg High School.

“Please keep the Remenap family in your thoughts and prayers,” writes Dudik.

