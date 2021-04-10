Watch
NewsLocal NewsBarry

Actions

Thornapple Kellogg Asst. Principal Kevin Remenap dies

items.[0].image.alt
Thornapple Kellogg Schools<br/>
Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap.png
Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:24:46-04

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Thornapple Kellogg High School Assistant Principal Kevin Remenap has died, Thornapple Kellog Schools confirmed to FOX 17 this evening.

Kevin died during his return trip while on vacation after he “unexpectedly became ill,” according to Administrative Assistant Erica Dudik.

“We do not have further information at this time,” Dudik wrote in an email to parents. “All we can share is the sad news of his passing.”

Dudik went on to say that counselors will be available on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Thornapple Kellogg High School.

“Please keep the Remenap family in your thoughts and prayers,” writes Dudik.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time