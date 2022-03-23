The Barry County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to find missing 39-year-old woman

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Angela Denise Mulder, 39-years-old was last seen Friday, March 18 at approximately 4:00 am. Mulder left her parent's home on the 2200 block of W Hickory Road in Barry Township following a physical altercation and has not returned.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Mulder. She was last seen wearing a tank top and black stretchy pants with blue on the side and was barefoot.

If seen or located please contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch 269-948-4800.