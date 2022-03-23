Watch
NewsLocal NewsBarry

Actions

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to find missing 39-year-old woman

IMG_1921.JPG
Barry County Sheriff’s Office<br/><br/>
IMG_1921.JPG
Posted at 4:44 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 04:44:10-04

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Angela Denise Mulder, 39-years-old was last seen Friday, March 18 at approximately 4:00 am. Mulder left her parent's home on the 2200 block of W Hickory Road in Barry Township following a physical altercation and has not returned.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Mulder. She was last seen wearing a tank top and black stretchy pants with blue on the side and was barefoot.

If seen or located please contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch 269-948-4800.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot