State police: Battle Creek man charged with felonious assault

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the 24-year-old Battle Creek gunman who barricaded himself inside an RV was charged with three counts of felonious assault Tuesday.

Troopers arrested Trevor Leiter Monday afternoon at the Welcome Woods Campground in Carlton Township, north of Hastings.

They say Leiter threatened to kill people at the campground and fired one shot from a handgun.

When troopers arrived on scene, they say Leiter would not leave his RV.

State police say Leiter eventually surrendered and they took him to jail.

Troopers say there were no reported injuries.

