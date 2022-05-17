Watch
Man arrested after Barry County barricade

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 16, 2022
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested today after a domestic altercation turned into a violent scene.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to Welcome Woods Campground this afternoon, after hearing word about a threatening domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. Before the troopers arrived at the scene, the man had threatened to kill other campers in the area and had even fired on shot from a handgun.

While the woman was able to escape to a safe spot, troopers say that the man barricaded himself inside an RV and refused all commands to exit.

Troopers say that a perimeter was established around the RV. Backup was called in from the Barry County Sheriff Office.

The suspect ultimately surrendered after a brief standstill, troopers say, and he was taken into custody at the Barry County jail.

He was arrested on charges of felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm, say authorities. The man's identity is being withheld pending court arraignment.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the incident. Further court proceedings are expected to follow.

