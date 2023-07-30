Ross-Augusta FD: Swimmer drowns in Gull Lake

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — A swimmer drowned in Gull Lake Sunday afternoon after being reported missing for about 20 minutes.

The Ross-Augusta Fire Department responded to Ross Township Park on E. Gull Lake Drive just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Dive Team was also requested to respond.

Bystanders told first responders the last place they had seen the victim, and firefighters found the victim shortly after.

They were submerged and unresponsive within the swim area.

Firefighters brought the victim ashore and tried to resuscitate them, but the victim was declared dead on scene.

The fire department says several other agencies responded, including LifeCare Ambulance, the Ross Township Police Department, the Richland Police Department, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department Marine Division and Western Meds Medical Support Unit (MSU 1), along with firefighters from Richland FD, Galesburg-Charleston FD and Cooper FD.

