YANKEE SPRINGS, Mich. — An office building in a Yankee Springs recreation area is considered a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a camper spotted the fire after 5 a.m.

We’re told the fire department managed to put out the fire but the building is no longer usable.

Arson is not suspected.

The DNR tells us campers will be registered at the welcome station.

