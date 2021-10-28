MSP investigating possible human remains found in Barry County woods

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating what they say appears to be human remains found in Barry County.

According to MSP, a resident in Orangeville Township found the remains deep in the woods near S. Enzian Road, south of W. Guernsey Lake Road.

Investigators are on scene now working to learn more about the identity of the person and the cause of their death.

People are asked to avoid the area while investigators work.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

