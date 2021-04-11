Motorcycle crash in Yankee Springs Township leaves one dead and another hospitalized

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead on M-179 Highway and Briggs Rd. in Yankee Springs Township today.

The motorcycle veered off the road causing the driver and passenger to be ejected off the motorcycle.

Attempts were made to save the 37-year-old male driver, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.