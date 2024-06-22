MOO-ville Creamery creates official ice cream of Special Olympics Michigan

NASHVILLE, Mich. — The perfect scoop of ice cream this weekend just might be found in Nashville, Michigan.

MOO-ville is a family-owned creamery in Barry County. They created a brand new flavor with their award-winning blue ribbon chocolate ice cream as the base, with swirls of golden caramel and chunks of Butterfinger mixed in.

Fittingly, it's called 'Go for Gold' because it's now the official flavor of Special Olympics Michigan!

MOO-ville Creamery

Just like the ice cream itself, the family behind MOO-ville said this partnership felt like a perfect combination.

"To be able to support something like that, it's such a neat opportunity, and (it's) just needed," said Eric Westendorp. "So, when that opportunity came about, it was just, it was something that we couldn't turn down.”

For every tub sold of Go for Gold, MOO-ville will donate $5 back to Special Olympics. Westendorp told FOX 17 they've already sold 400 tubs, so that's $2,000 dollars donated so far.

This is all before a big event on Saturday at the creamery in Nashville, located at 5875 S, M-66, Nashville, MI 49073. From 2-4 p.m. on June 22, you can grab a scoop of Go for Fold and meet with members of Special Olympics Michigan Area 11 to learn how to become an athlete, volunteer or coach in the local region of the statewide program.

Special Olympics Michigan

While the event itself is in Barry County, the flavor is available at all four MOO-ville locations. The other three are in Eaton Rapids, Ionia and Zeeland. You can only buy it by the scoop in person.

