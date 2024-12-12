Missing Hastings Township woman not heard from since Nov. 30

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Hastings Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says 31-year-old Sarah Weidenhammer has not been in contact with family members since Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

We’re told Sarah may be in the Battle Creek area. She is not in possession of a phone or vehicle. A clothing description is unavailable.

Those with knowledge of Sarah’s whereabouts are urged to connect with deputies at 269-948-4801 or dispatchers at 269-948-4800.

