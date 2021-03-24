Missing Hastings man found safe

HASTINGS, Mich. — UPDATE: Hastings Police confirm William McDonald has been found safe.

Police are requesting public assistance in locating a missing person out of Hastings.

William McDonald, 88, was last seen driving his 2016 light-silver Honda Civic in Hastings at 1 p.m. today, according to the Hastings Police Department. They say he is 185 lbs., needs medication and has difficulty remembering things.

Those with information regarding his location are urged to contact the Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800 or the Hastings City Police Department at 269-945-5744 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

