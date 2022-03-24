Missing Barry County woman found dead

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Angela Mulder, 39 of Barry Township, was found dead in a field near Hickory Rd and Mann Rd.

Barry County Sheriff’s deputies say Angela Denise Mulder was last seen Friday, March 18 at approximately 4 a.m. Friday. Mulder left her parent's home on the 2200 block of W Hickory Road in Barry Township following a physical altercation.

She was last seen wearing a tank top and black stretchy pants with blue on the side and was barefoot.

Authorities discovered the body on March 24, 2022, at 4 p.m.