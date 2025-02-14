Watch Now
Middleville gymnastics building catches fire

Gymnastics in Motion fire
WXMI/Brian Farber
Crews work to tear down remains of the building for Gymnastics in Motion, a business near Middleville.
Gymnastics in Motion fire
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A local business went up in flames on Friday despite the efforts of several firefighters.

The building for Gymnastics in Motion caught fire around 1 p.m. on Feb. 14, according to Barry County Central Dispatch.

Crews on scene tell FOX 17 no one was inside the building at the time.

The business, which sits just south of Middleville along M-37, posted on its social media page that staff is still coming to terms with the situation, promising to answer questions from parents at a later time.

Several fire departments were called in to battle the fire, per dispatchers. Details on damage to the building were not immediately available, but a FOX 17 crew on scene saw an excavator on scene tearing down the fire-damaged walls.

