MDARD: Don't drink cider from Bowens Mills in Middleville

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — The state is warning people not to drink cider made by Bowens Mills in Middleville because of safety concerns.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says Bowens Mills was operating an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling cider, violating Michigan’s Food Law.

State inspectors say observations made onsite led to concerns about the safety of the cider.

MDARD issued a cease and desist order to Bowens Mills to make sure no additional products left the facility.

If you have any products from Bowens Mills, you should get rid of them.

MDARD says all Bowens Mills products are covered by the advisory, including: