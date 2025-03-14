Man killed in head-on crash in Barry County

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a head-on crash Friday morning near the small community of Woodland.

Around 8:21 a.m., a truck headed south on M-66 near M-43 crossed the center line, sideswiped a van, then hit another truck head-on. The 70-year-old driver of the second truck was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

The two other drivers were not injured.

Investigators say the man who died was not wearing a seat-belt, and believe the driver of the first truck was impacted by fatigue.

The crash remains under investigation.

