Man charged with murder for allegedly killing uncle in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for allegedly murdering his uncle in Barry County.

The location for the deadly assault was not made clear, but the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office says it happened on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Terry Lee Traister II.

John Branham was charged Friday with open murder, according to prosecutors. If convicted, he faces up to life behind bars. He was placed on a $1 million bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 5.

