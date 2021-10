WOODLAND, Mich. — Lakewood Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Oct. 29, after a threat targeting Lakewood High School was received.

Superintendent Steve Skalka announced that administration and law enforcement have been working to determine whether or not the threat is credible but have not been able to do so as of Thursday.

Skalka said he will provide more information on Friday.

This article will be updated with more details as they become available.

