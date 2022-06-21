Kentwood 18-year-old killed in Barry County crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old from Kentwood dead.

The sheriff’s office says the deadly crash happened Monday, June 20, just before 10 a.m. on W. State Road near Agaming Street in Rutland Township.

Investigators say a Ford Escape driven by an 18-year-old man from Kentwood was traveling north when it crossed the center lane and collided with a Dodge Ram driven by a 53-year-old from Lowell heading in the opposite direction.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old driver of the Doge Ram was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but deputies say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube