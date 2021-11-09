Watch
NewsLocal NewsBarry

Actions

Human remains in Barry County identified as missing person

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Human Remains found in Barry County woods.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:43:16-05

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the human remains that were discovered in a wooded area in Orangeville Township on Thursday, Oct. 28.

They say the remains belong to 69-year-old Bruce Newton, adding he was reported missing Saturday, Sept. 4.

No foul play is suspected, according to MSP.

Newton’s cause of death is not yet known.

READ MORE: MSP investigating possible human remains found in Barry County woods

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time