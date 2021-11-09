Human remains in Barry County identified as missing person

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the human remains that were discovered in a wooded area in Orangeville Township on Thursday, Oct. 28.

They say the remains belong to 69-year-old Bruce Newton, adding he was reported missing Saturday, Sept. 4.

The human remains discovered 10/28 in Orangeville Twp, Barry County, was identified as Bruce Newton, 69, of Barry County. He was reported missing 09/04. There is no evidence of foul play & cause of death is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/IsjGDpVhMT — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) November 9, 2021

No foul play is suspected, according to MSP.

Newton’s cause of death is not yet known.

