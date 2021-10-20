Human remains found near missing woman's SUV in Barry County soybean field

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say human remains have been found in a soybean field in Barry County near an SUV driven by a woman who was reported missing in July.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a silver 2005 Ford Escape believed to be driven by Rachel Lynn Hazen was found in Maple Grove Township on Tuesday with help from a Michigan State Police helicopter.

The sheriff’s office says their K-9 along with two MSP K-9s also found human remains near the Ford Escape.

The remains have not been identified.

Hazen, 41, was last seen Wednesday, July 21 at about 2 p.m. in Castleton Township.

Law enforcement says she left her son’s home on Wednesday afternoon and was seen by a neighbor at her home later that day.

At 11:05 a.m. Monday, a close friend of Hazen’s contacted law enforcement because they had not seen nor heard from her.

Hazen was driving a 2005 Ford Escape, which was silver and did not have a license plate.

Deputies have not said if they believe the remains found near the Ford Escape belong to Hazen.

Anyone with information may contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

