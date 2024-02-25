Hastings man in custody after holding woman against her will inside home with compound bow

HASTINGS, Mich. — A 33-year-old Hastings man is in custody following a domestic violence incident, where he held a woman inside a home against her will with a compound bow.

Hastings Police Department (HPD) says they were called to a home on Boxwood Drive just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a domestic violence incident.

The 31-year-old woman, who was inside the home, had told another person she was being held there and wasn't allowed to leave.

Upon arrival, police say they found the door to the home open and a screen door shut. They say after trying to speak to the man through the screen, he came up to the door with a compound bow in his hands and shut it.

Officers continued to negotiate with him in an attempt to get him out of the home. Eventually, the woman came out of the residence.

Police say she told the officers the man said he was going to kill police and everyone in the residence including her 18-month-old child who was sleeping.

HPD says it continued negotiations encouraging the man to come out of the home peacefully.

With no success, the Barry County Sheriff’s Department Entry Team was able to enter the home with a search warrant and take the male into custody.

Police say he was found hiding in a back room of the residence and taken into custody. The 18-month-old child was also found in the home, and safely returned to her mother unharmed.

The male was taken to the Barry County Jail on three counts of Felonious Assault and Resisting and Obstructing Police, with other potential charges to follow.

The woman did have a cut to her hand, which she told police was caused from the razor broadhead, as she pushed the bow away from being pointed at her. She was checked out by medics on scene. No other injuries were reported.