Hastings man arrested, charged for allegedly possessing child porn

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Hastings man is in custody for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says child porn was found on 35-year-old Chad Morris's home computer.

We’re told he has since been charged with possession of child porn, criminal sexual conduct and using a computer to commit a crime.

Additional evidence was found suggesting Morris was involved in the sexual assault of two adults, troopers say.

Parents are reminded to educate their children on safe internet usage. Seek resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and MSP’s ICAC Task Force.

Submit tips online if you suspect a child may be sexually exploited.

