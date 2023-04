HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings Fire Department Chief Roger Caris passed away on Wednesday. According to his obituary page, he was 82 years old.

According to the Hastings/BIRCH Fire Department Facebook page, Caris served in the department for 49 years.

For 40 years, Caris was the acting fire chief.

Funeral arrangements are being made.

