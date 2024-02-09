Hastings community plays basketball for first grader diagnosed with brain cancer

HASTINGS, Mich. — Beneath a pavilion in Bob King Park, Katelyn Howard flipped through framed pictures of Noah Howard Hall, her nephew who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last month.

"This is when he was a bit younger, of course," she said, presenting a photo of Noah as a toddler. "But he's adorable."

On New Year's Eve, doctors discovered a tumor in Noah's brain. He'd been having headaches for weeks, even vomiting at times.

"The time between the scan being done and the sound of the doctor rattling the door knob were the last peaceful moments before the painful truth," Howard wrote in a short essay titled Noah's Story.

The soon-to-be seven-year-old went into surgery and around a third of the mass was removed. A follow-up scan, however, revealed the high grade glioma had tripled in size. Terminal.

"The hardest thing we've ever heard in our lives," Howard wrote.

For the past few weeks, Noah has tried to find comfort in hospice care, even celebrating a birthday.

From a Meal Train to a GoFundMe to a charity basketball game, the Hastings community and public school system have donated money and food to the family, with mom and dad taking time off from work.

"It's just made us see how good people can be," Howard said.

During its first responders vs. teachers basketball game— an event from Hastings High School's WinterFest— the district raised money for Noah's family, also throwing together a bake sale.

In a video sent to his family, the student section shouted, "We love you, Noah!"

"They appreciate the privacy but also the support," Howard said. "Just very surreal to see."

The charity game raised more than $7,000 for the family, for which they are thankful, also specifically wanting to thank Noah's first grade teacher, Central and Southeastern Elementary Schools, and the people and businesses who've donated time and money.

"He's a really good kid," Howard said about her nephew. "He will really appreciate it."

If you'd like to donate to Noah and his family, click here for links to a Meal Train and a GoFundMe.

