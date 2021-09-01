Gilmore Car Museum to host Ultimate Truck Show next weekend

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Ultimate Truck Show will be held at the Gilmore Car Museum next weekend, the auto museum tells us.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 10 from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will reportedly have activities for kids and adults alike, including a Touch-A-Truck event, bake sale, swap meet, a silent auction and more.

The Gilmore Car Museum says a wide variety of vehicles will be on display, including pickup trucks, big rigs, Jeeps, military vehicles, 4x4s, tow trucks and emergency response vehicles.

There will also be live music performed by Schlitz Creek (bluegrass) on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. and Barefoot Blonde (country rock) on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m., according to the museum.

We’re told vehicle registration is $20 (pre-register here) and admission fees are $16 for adults, $11 for children ages 11–17 and free for active service members and children up to 10 years of age.

Those with questions are asked to email the museum at info@gilmorecarmuseum.org.

