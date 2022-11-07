Gilmore Car Museum hosting Winter Wonderland event November 25-December 30

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Gilmore Car Museum has announced the return of their Winter Wonderland event for 2022. The event will be held November 25-December 30 at the museum.

Winter Wonderland will be open every week Thursday-Sunday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. The vehicle entry gates will close one hour before the end of the night.

At the Winter Wonderland event, guests can experience a driving tour through the museum’s lighted grounds on their 90-acre campus, surrounded by music and decorations. The lights can be viewed at holiday themed displays, lighted barns, and vintage-era car dealerships.

Inside of the museum, guests can meet Santa Claus. Santa’s Garage, featuring his hot rod workshop, will also be available to visit at the 1930s Shell Station. They can also explore the Festival of Trees throughout galleries that are filled with classic cars.

Gilmore Car Museum Gilmore Car Museum's Winter Wonderland

The Winter Wonderland event will also have a giant maze of holiday inflatables and a 1960s fresh Christmas tree and wreath lot, featuring a vintage Shasta camper trailer. Dashing Through the Snow family rides will also be available, where guests can ride through the lights in Ford Model A’s, a Checker Taxi Cab, a ’63 Cadillac convertible, and several other vintage cars.

Visitors can also visit the museum’s Christmas Through the Decades exhibits. Gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, holiday-themed food and sweets, and holiday gift shopping will also be available at the museum.

“This spectacular Christmas and holiday lights show will bring our Michigan Winter Wonderland to life and create lasting holiday memories for our guests in the museum, in their family car, or perhaps taking a ride through the lights in one of our classic automobiles,” said Gilmore Car Museum Director Josh Russell.

The Gilmore Car Museum’s Winter Wonderland event will from November 25-December 30. More information on the event can be found on the museum’s website.

