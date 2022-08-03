Watch Now
Free Nursing Assistant Program for Barry County residents

There are an estimated 4.1 million Michiganders who qualify for the Michigan Reconnect scholarship, and that includes around one million people from West and Central Michigan.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Aug 03, 2022
HASTINGS, Mich. — Some Barry County CNA hopefuls could get a load-off this semester; Kellogg Community College is offering their Nursing Assistant Training Program— for free.

The program prepares students to take the Nursing Assistant Test and become Certified Nursing Assistants, using funds from the U.S. Department of Education's Education Stabilization Fund - Reimagine Workforce Preparation Program (ESF-RWP), created with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act of 2020.

KCC's deal is being offered to students living in Barry County who meet certain income guidelines.

The course runs from October 10th through November 17th at KCC's Fehsenfeld Center campus, Monday through Thursday; 8-4 p.m.

Students will get training in in-demand skills, and have access to career coaches, hands-on learning, and exposure to healthcare programs.

If interested, contact MiLeap Navigator Caitlin Murphy-Myer at murphy-myerc@kellogg.edu by end of business on Monday, August 29th. Class sizes are limited and fill up quickly.

