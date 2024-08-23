Drug use may have led to deadly crash on M-66 near Nashville

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is dead after a crash that may have been the result of drug use.

The body of the 32-year-old was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday inside a vehicle just off of M-66. The Pontiac Grand Prix left the road and hit a tree, says the Barry County Sheriff's Office.

The crash closed M-66 south of the Village of Nashville.

Deputies believe drugs were a factor in the crash. The situation remains under investigation at the Sheriff's Office.

