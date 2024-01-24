Deputies: No gun found after reported threat at Thornapple Kellogg High School

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a reported threat targeting a Middleville high school Wednesday morning.
The Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the department was informed at around 9 a.m. that a student had taken a gun to Thornapple Kellogg High School and issued a threat.
We’re told the school sheltered in place while investigators and school officials looked into the matter. Michigan State Police swept through the school with a dog specialized in gun detection.
Deputies say no firearms were found.
The incident remains under investigation.