Deputies: No gun found after reported threat at Thornapple Kellogg High School

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a reported threat targeting a Middleville high school Wednesday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the department was informed at around 9 a.m. that a student had taken a gun to Thornapple Kellogg High School and issued a threat.

We’re told the school sheltered in place while investigators and school officials looked into the matter. Michigan State Police swept through the school with a dog specialized in gun detection.

Deputies say no firearms were found.

The incident remains under investigation.

