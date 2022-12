DELTON, Mich. — Delton-Kellogg Schools will be closed on Friday, December 16.

The district said in a Facebook post that classes will be cancelled due to an increase of student and staff illnesses.

"We encourage our Delton-Kellogg family to rest, take care of themselves and their families, so we can all have a health holiday break!" said the district.

For more information on Delton-Kellogg Schools, see the district website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube