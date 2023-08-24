Crash sends 2 to the hospital after pickup driver fails to stop

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized— 1 with critical injuries, the other seriously hurt— after the driver of a pickup drove through a stop sign, hitting the car they were in.

Barry County Sheriff's Deputies tell FOX 17 it happened in Thornapple Township a little after 10:30 Wednesday night.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado was heading east on 108th St when they failed to stop, colliding with a Chevy Malibu heading north on N Patterson Rd.

They were not hurt, however, Aero Med took the driver of that Malibu to the hospital with critical injuries while the passenger was taken by ambulance with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and deputies say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.