Crash in Prairieville Township leaves one dead

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to Barry County Sheriffs one man, 76, is dead after injuries from crashing into a tree.

Authorities report that the driver was driving a pickup up truck when it ran off the roadway colliding into a tree on Lockshore Rd near Milo Rd. Although he was airlifted to a nearby hospital he succumbed to his injuries.

The ongoing investigation has ruled alcohol, drugs and speed unlikely as factors of the crash. The investigation is assisted by Barry Township Police, Prarieville Fire Department, Hickory Corers Fire Department, Delton Fire Department, Life Care EMS, AirCare, and Barry County Central Dispatch.