HASTINGS, Mich. — A Barry County beach is closed due to high bacteria levels.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department issued the closure for the beach at Charlton Park Thursday, July 14, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Data from EGLE shows a stark increase in bacteria levels between Wednesday, July 13 and the week prior.

The cause for the sudden increase is not yet known.

Click here to view sampling data and more.

