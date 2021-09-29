Barry-Eaton County Health Board meeting ends early after citizen's arrest attempt

HASTINGS, Mich. — A man claimed they were placing the Barry Eaton District Health Officer under citizen's arrest at a health board meeting Thursday.

This comes after a new requirement that all students in Barry and Eaton counties wear masks at school.

"Law enforcement has stated that they would continue to investigate the person’s claim. I have been informed they have no basis for arresting me and in fact, they could be charged for falsely conducting a citizen’s arrest," Health Officer Colette Scrimger said in a statement. Her full statement can be found at the end of this article.

The Hastings Police Department says they helped escort Health Officer Colette Scrimger out of the building to ensure her safety.

A grassroots parent group known as the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools says this type of behavior is becoming more common, and just because the room was full of people against masks, doesn't mean plenty of parents out there are in favor of mask-wearing.

"A lot of the parents do not feel comfortable entering these spaces,” said Emily Mellitis with the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools.

Emily Mellitis says this type of issue at a public meeting distracts from what's most important: kids being able to attend school in-person without constant disruption.

“We had Barry-Eaton do the right thing. They put in a mask mandate. And then you have people standing in the front saying you should be put in a gas chamber. That your kids should be muzzled and padlocked, because that’s comparable to a mask,” Mellitis said.