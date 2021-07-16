Barry County mental health service receives $3.3 million grant

HASTINGS, Mich. — The Barry County Community Mental Health Authority was presented with the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion Grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Center for Mental Health Services, according to the BCCMHA.

We’re told the grant is valued at over $3.3 million and will be funded to the BCCMHA from Aug. 31, 2021 to Aug. 29, 2023.

“It is the mission of BCCMHA to provide accessible and affordable mental health and substance use disorder services focused on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation to county residents,” says BCCMHA Executive Director Richard Thiemkey. “This CCBHC grant allows BCCMHA to do more—to grow our mission—to help our community residents with quality behavioral healthcare.”

The BCCMHA says the grant program endeavors to broaden access to behavioral health treatment for residents inside Barry County as well as strengthen mental health services.

