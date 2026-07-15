Barry County cooling centers open doors to residents escaping summer heat

HASTINGS, Mich. — As another stretch of hot, humid weather settles over West Michigan, cooling centers across Barry County are opening their doors to give residents a safe place to escape the heat.

At the Barry County Commission on Aging, community members can stop in during the day to cool off, enjoy air conditioning, grab a meal if needed and stay hydrated.

Executive Director Courtney Zinny said the resource is especially important during prolonged periods of high temperatures.

"Some people might only have a fan at home, and when you're in the mid-90s for several days in a row, that's just not sufficient," Zinny said. "We're here, and we encourage them to come in. We always have extra food if somebody needs a meal, and then we have water and popsicles too."

For Charles Alexander, the cooling center has become part of his daily routine.

Alexander, a Barry County resident and Navy veteran who spends much of his day driving fellow veterans to medical appointments, said he doesn't have air conditioning at home.

"I do because I don't have air conditioning at home. I do prefer it," Alexander said.

To stay cool while traveling throughout the day, Alexander keeps plenty of water nearby.

"I drink a ton more water. I keep bottles of water with me. You have to," he said.

Robert Frost is also grateful for the cooling center. He and his wife are currently living in a motorhome while they wait for permanent housing.

"We, at the moment, don't have a house. We're living in a motorhome, and of course, it doesn't cool as good as a regular house, so being able to come here is really a benefit," Frost said.

Frost said having a place to cool down is especially important for people without reliable air conditioning.

"I think there are some people now that may not have the air conditioning, and being able to come here really helps because you can get pretty sick if you get too hot," he said.

To click on a list of cooling centers in Barry County, click here.

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