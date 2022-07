HASTINGS, Mich. — A Barry County beach has reopened after being closed for two weeks due to high bacteria levels.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department tells FOX 17 the Charlton Park beach reopened Thursday.

Testing revealed a sharp increase in bacteria levels on July 13 compared to the week before, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

